Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Park City Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCYG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 4,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

