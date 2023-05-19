Park National (NYSE:PRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.10

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 19267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.74.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

