Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.