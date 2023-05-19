PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

