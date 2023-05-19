Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 78,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,505. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $705.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,195 shares of company stock worth $162,738. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

