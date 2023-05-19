PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,145. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.41.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

