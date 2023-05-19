PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
PetMed Express Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 264,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,764. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

