PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 264,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,764. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

PetMed Express Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 608.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 835.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.



