Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.69. 13,062,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,445,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

