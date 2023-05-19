Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,351,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 13,560,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,450,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

