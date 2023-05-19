PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,070 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

GHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,663. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

