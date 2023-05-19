Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.55.

PXD stock opened at $203.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

