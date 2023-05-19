PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $299,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 852,061 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

