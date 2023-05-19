PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $946,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,458 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

