PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $525.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $525,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.53. 908,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

