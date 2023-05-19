PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 36,120 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $277,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

