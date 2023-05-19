PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,881,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 3,187,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

