Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $488.33

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.33 ($6.12) and traded as low as GBX 482 ($6.04). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.09), with a volume of 47,997 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £493.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £104,278.58 ($130,625.80). In other news, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £104,278.58 ($130,625.80). Also, insider Andrew Ross sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.71), for a total value of £319,200 ($399,849.68). Company insiders own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

