PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 831,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 173,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,212. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

