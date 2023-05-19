Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 64,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 196,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several analysts have commented on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,411 shares of company stock worth $5,201,076.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 764.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

