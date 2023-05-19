Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PFIE opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

