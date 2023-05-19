Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Up 2.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.05. 2,541,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 418,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Prosus Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

