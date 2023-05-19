Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $86.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $14,395,350. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

