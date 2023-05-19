Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.58. The stock had a trading volume of 188,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.54. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

