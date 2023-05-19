Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

