Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,923 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for 1.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 16.77% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 94,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

