Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Issued By Zacks Research

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.6% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 684,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 134,926 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

