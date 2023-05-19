Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BioAtla in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

BioAtla Stock Down 6.4 %

BCAB opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 65.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

