Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

