Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

