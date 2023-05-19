Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Cut by Zacks Research

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avnet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $893,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,113 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

