QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $101,018.46

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $486,641.04 and $101,018.46 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12897899 USD and is down -14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,701.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/."

