Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.84 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $275.17 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00009785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.91 or 0.06736365 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,663,143 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

