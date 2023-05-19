Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,480. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -483.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,408 shares of company stock worth $4,970,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

