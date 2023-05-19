Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $190.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.91.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.