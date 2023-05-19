Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.32 and approximately $134.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,884.59 or 1.00041730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

