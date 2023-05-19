RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

