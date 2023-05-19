RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
