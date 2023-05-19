Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of RDN opened at $25.90 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

