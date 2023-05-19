Raymond James Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Emera Company Profile

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

