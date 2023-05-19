Raymond James Weighs in on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($3.07). The business had revenue of C$125.60 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

