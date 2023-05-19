Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 1,667,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

