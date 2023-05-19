Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $128.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $127.00.

5/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $113.00.

4/20/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/1/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. 4,982,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,304. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

