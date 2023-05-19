Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 7.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 4,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

