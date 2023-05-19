Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $136,340.96 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,892,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,134,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The firm had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Redwire during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Articles

