Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.35.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

