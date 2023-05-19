Renee D. Gala Sells 6,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $134.27. 694,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.