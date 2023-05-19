Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sushil Patel Sells 15,575 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
