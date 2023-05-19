Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sushil Patel Sells 15,575 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

