Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $220.00. 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.00.
Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09.
About Reserve Petroleum
The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
