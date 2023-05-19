REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

REVG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 87,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a PE ratio of 258.06 and a beta of 1.91. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in REV Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

