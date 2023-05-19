Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 5.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.30. 371,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,300,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

