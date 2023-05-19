Robert W. Baird Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.38 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.